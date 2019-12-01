Giving back One Warm Coat at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--

At the Griff's Ice House Sunday, Heather Bur hosted a coat drive for kids in the Grand Rapids community.

“If they bring a coat, they’re able to skate for free, free ice skate rental,” Heather Bur said.

Bur was inspired to give back after moving back home to Michigan. She's lived in California for about the last ten years.

“I just wanted to get involved in the community somehow,” Bur said.

Her message...is sticking.

Five-year-old William Feil donated a coat Sunday and hit the ice with his family.

“See that blue coat and the black one?” William said.

William hasn't skated since he was three.

But he's excited to get back out there.

“So I can practice. And ice skate. All by myself," William said.

But he knows the reason he's here...is important too.

“Be nice to other people,” William said.

“Some people don’t have coats. And some kids too,” William said.

