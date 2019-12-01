Homicide investigation underway in Ottawa County

SPRING LAKE, Mich– The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating  a homicide.

They say a 64-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the North Holiday Hills  neighborhood. A manner of death has not been released, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old relative was taken into custody a short distance from the home.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time, and that they will release further information when it becomes available.

 

