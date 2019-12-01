Many waking up to a winter wonderland before a calm week ahead    

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan has seen a mix of rain and snow throughout the morning and now we have made that transition to full snow showers for our communities north of I-96. Anyone south of I-96 can see mainly dry and mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day still with a possible scattered rain shower. We have gusty winds with warmer air south of I-96 and colder air north of I-96.

The Winter Weather Advisory will continue for our communities along and north of I-96 until 1 a.m. Monday. This is where we can find the slushy snow with our highest snow fall totals in our most northern communities. A general 1-4 inches of snowfall with higher totals possible can be seen. The snow shower chances will continue into the afternoon and evening time frames.

As we head into the work week we will have a mainly quiet pattern settle in. A minor chance of a few snow flurries on Wednesday and mixing on Friday. Outside of those two days we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 30s.