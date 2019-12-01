× MSP investigating burglaries in Allegan and Calhoun counties

MARSHALL, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating two separate burglaries in Allegan and Calhoun counties.

In Allegan County, the breaking-and-entering occurred sometime between midnight Nov. 12 and 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 1900 block of Baseline Road in Lee Township.

A sled, space heater, air compressor and several ice fishing poles were stolen from a pole barn. It is believed that the suspects left on foot.

Meanwhile in Calhoun County, the breaking-and-entering occurred sometime between midnight Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Railroad Street in Tekonsha.

Several remote-control cars along with several boxes of collectible Hot Wheels toy cars were stolen from a storage unit.

Anyone with any information about either of these burglaries is being asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.