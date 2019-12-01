× Suspect sought for armed robbery at Greenville Admiral station

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A suspect is being sought for an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store Sunday morning.

At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Admiral gas station located at 6990 S. Greenville Road. The male suspect entered the store, produced what appeared to be a knife, took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, left the store, fled the scene on foot and possibly got into an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing gray colored sweatpants, a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored shoes and a bandanna covering the lower half of his face.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Greenville Department of Public Safety and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is being asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.