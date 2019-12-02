AeroMed called to Kent Co. crash that seriously injured pedestrian

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Dispatchers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of 84th Street SE and Whitneyville Avenue SE after a crash involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff office say a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Caledonia Township.

The victim is said to have serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by AeroMed.

No word on if the driver involved was hurt.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more information.

