Annual Wreaths Across America event planned in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The VFW Post 702 and Auxiliary are working with the Civil Air Patrol and Patriot Guard Riders to host the annual Wreaths Across America event.

The event is planned for Saturday, December 14, at Sunshine Church in Grand Rapids. The ceremony will begin at noon, honoring fallen veterans.

Following the ceremony, the group and attendees will head to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to place the wreaths.

The public is invited to attend the program.

For more information, click here.