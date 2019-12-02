Annual Wreaths Across America event planned in GR

Posted 7:59 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, December 2, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The VFW Post 702 and Auxiliary are working with the Civil Air Patrol and Patriot Guard Riders to host the annual Wreaths Across America event.

The event is planned for Saturday, December 14, at Sunshine Church in Grand Rapids. The ceremony will begin at noon, honoring fallen veterans.

Following the ceremony, the group and attendees will head to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to place the wreaths.

The public is invited to attend the program.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.