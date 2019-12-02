Local Dentist warns against DIY orthodontics kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- We see the ads pop up all over social media for DIY orthodontics kits that promise to straighten your teeth and give you the perfect smile all while doing it from home.

While this sounds simple, it could potentially put you in the position to lose teeth or make an existing problem you aren’t aware of worse.

Local Doctor Jared Van Ittersum of Infinity Dental Partners tells us there’s actually two class-action lawsuits against some of these big name companies because they’re causing some patients permanent damage.

“When you come in and you have an orthodontist or general dentist do orthodontist, move teeth for you with clear liner therapy the first thing we do is take x-rays, a gum screening exam, we do an exam of your teeth and what we’re looking for is impacted teeth and tooth decay. What we’re finding when you do the DIY orthodontics is that’s not being done, you’re generally just saying yep i’ve got a clean bill of health, yep I went to the dentist. The problem is people aren’t doing that stage first so they don’t even know what the foundation is,” says Van Ittersum.

However, if you have just minor teeth movements and you still want to try a DIY kit out, Dr. Van Ittersum is still willing to help with a free exam, x-ray and screening so you know that it's safe to try it or not.

