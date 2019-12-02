Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again! Cyber Monday is here, and it's your last chance to shop the year's best sales on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. Here are a few of the deals we're seeing:

Amazon: The mega-retailer is in full Cyber Monday mode with thousands of discounts. It's definitely also worth keeping an eye on Amazon's Gold Box Page.

Walmart: Hundreds of products are discounted across electronics, home, video games, and toys.

Lego: Get up to 30 percent off on selected sets, perfect for holiday gifting.

Shop Disney: Use code AMAZING for up to 50 percent off sitewide.

2. Dozens of volunteers are expected to load hundreds of Christmas trees on trucks today and send them off to military families. It's all part of the annual Trees For Troops event at Wahmhoff Farms in Gobles.

Volunteers will then ship those trees to military families in Fort Knox in Kentucky and Fort Hood in Texas.

The event started back in 2005 and it's not just Wahmhoff that sends trees. Organizers say other farms bring their trees to Gobles to send them to the troops too.

Last year they donated more than 600 Christmas trees. Today's event starts at 10 a.m.

3. Bring a coat, skate for free! It's all part of Warm One Coat drive in Grand Rapids.

The organizer, Heather Bur, just moved back to West Michigan after living in California for about 10 years.

She says moving home was a great opportunity to give back. So now whoever brings a coat to Griffs Ice House can skate for free.

Since 1992, One Warm Coat has given more than six million coats to those in need.

4. A long-forgotten shipwreck in Lake Michigan has been brought back from the depths thanks to some recent storms.

Rick Vuyst shared these pictures, and you can see the planks and part of a possible ship's hull is laying on the beach just under the waves.

Rick says the West Michigan Underwater PReservfe has been contacted to take measurements, along with samples of the materials.

Those will be compared to records of other lost ships to determine its origins.

5. Feliz Navidad from Taco Bell! The fast-food chain is getting into the Christmas spirit by releasing its own holiday-themed decorations and apparel.

Get a six-foot-tall inflatable Taco Bell fire sauce packet, or hot sauce themed Christmas tree ornaments.

There are even a Taco Bell snow globe and Taco Bell pajamas.

The site also offers mugs, stickers, greeting cards, pillows, and blankets while supplies last!