MSP searching for missing veteran

Posted 10:32 AM, December 2, 2019, by

A photo of Patrick James.

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing Army veteran in Hillsdale Township.

Patrick James, 32, walked away from his home Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 175 pounds with dark hair. Authorities don’t believe he has a vehicle and didn’t have a description of the clothing he was last seen in.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580.

