National Influenza Vaccination Week tips from Priority Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week is from December 1-7, 2019.

National Influenza Vaccination, organized by the CDC, is a time used to highlight the importance of continuing flu vaccination through the holiday season and beyond.

Previous flu vaccination coverage data have shown that few people get vaccinated against influenza after the end of November. (CDC study)

It is estimated that on average about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu each season (2018 CDC study).

Children are most likely to get sick from flu and people 65 and older are least likely to get sick from flu (2018 CDC study).

While influenza vaccine varies in how well it works, every season influenza vaccines prevent millions of influenza illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.