× New axe-throwing business opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —FlannelJax’s the premier axe-throwing and Lumberjack experience has officially opened in Grand Rapids at 601 Lake Michigan Dr. in Grand Rapids.

The growing chain features a variety of fun lumberjack-related activities, including axe-throwing, Thump the Stump, and crosscut sawing. FlannelJax’s features exciting competition in a safe, structured environment under the guidance and instruction of a certified staff of Lumberjacks and Lumberjills.

In addition to being Grand Rapids’ newest hot spot for entertainment, FlannelJax’s will host extreme team building events, corporate and social gatherings as well as axe-throwing leagues. Patrons can bond with co-workers, celebrate a birthday or compete in a weekly round of axe-throwing, similar to a dart or bowling league…but with axes.

Grand Rapids is the third FlannelJax’s location in the country.

“We are excited to be bringing FlannelJax’s to Grand Rapids, which we believe is a fantastic market for the newest location,” said Terry Stewart, FlannelJax’s Vice President of Franchise Services & Operations. “People love our unique and premium Lumberjack activities and we expect FlannelJax’s will be the newest desination spot in Grand Rapids for groups looking for an extreme fun, social and fun experience.”

All participants must be 18 years or older to throw.

For more information about FlannelJax’s, please visit https://flanneljaxs.com/flanneljaxs-grand-rapids/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].