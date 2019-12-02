× Three police officers shot in Kalamazoo County, homeowner dead

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich– Three members of law enforcement were shot in Kalamazoo County Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. off Proctor Avenue near King Highway. Officials tell FOX 17 multiple calls came in about an intruder in a residence. While en route to the scene, officers spoke to the family and suspect in the home.

While officers were on scene, there were gunshots heard from the residence. Officers then entered the residence, where according to Sheriff Richard Fuller, three of them were shot.

They were all taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, some have already been released.

Officials say one homeowner at the residence is dead.

The officers involved appeared to have fired no shots, with all the shots coming from the suspect, according to Sheriff Fuller.

Police do have a suspect in custody.

No names have been released at this time. Officials say officers from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are all involved in the investigation.

Investigators plan to have a briefing Monday morning at 11 a.m., at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.