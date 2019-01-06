Mother of Man shot in front of home speaks out, seeking justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--The mother of a Grand Rapids man who was shot and killed in front of his home last April is speaking out now and demanding justice.

Dozens of family members and friends of then 28-year-oLD Kaha'Ree Mcintosh-Williams gathered on Saturday night outside of the home where the young man was shot.

Williams' mother and family mourning the loss of a man, they say, was a big part of the community and demanding the arrest of his killer.

"We askin God to give us peace, we askin God to give us love, we askin God to just do Justice," family members of Willams' say during a group prayer.

It's been nine months since the family and friends of Williams have heard his voice, nine months of pain, nine months of searching for justice.

"Y'all turned a lot of people's smiles into frowns I just want to see my family happy again and get this bought to justice," says Kavary McIntosh, Kaha'Ree's older brother.

It was a little after midnight on April ninth of last year when police responded to the home of Beverly McIntosh...her son Kaha'Ree had been shot multiple times.

"I heard him say, "man you ain't got to do this ,' so I ran outside and when I ran outside the police were already outside," says Beverly McIntosh, Kaha'Ree's mother.

Despite resuscitation efforts he died on the steps of his home.

He was only 28 years old.

"He was loved, he was respectable, he was a clean guy he did everything for everybody in the community," McIntosh says.

Police tell us that they are still investigating Williams' death, but family members say they believe it was a robbery gone wrong.

"They was jealous of him, they was envy, they wanted to be him and they couldn't and it wasn't supposed to be a killing case but it was supposed to be just a robbery and it went bad," Kaha'Ree's mother says.

Now, the man, that his family tell us, many of the community children looked up to is gone.

"He wanted to see the younger kids make it in basketball and all of that.He's just a nice guy. Ain't never did nothin to nobody," Kaha'ree's older brother tell us.

(NAT SOUND: BALLON RELEASE-17:26:49)

Those who loved him tell us they are determined to keep his memory alive.

"His name ain't goin to ever die and the people ain't ever going to get away with it," says his mother Beverly.

Kaha'Ree's Mother says they plan to hold a memorial service for him in April on the anniversary of his death.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.