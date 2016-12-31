-
Griffins win 5-2 in Annual New Years Eve Game
-
Local Players Lead WMU
-
Michigan officials tightening standards for Amber Alerts
-
Silent march through downtown Chicago marks year of violence
-
Alcohol reportedly a factor in Cannon Twp crash that injured two
-
-
Army warns that energy drinks are the newest threat to troops’ safety
-
GRPD: Several shots fired overnight across city
-
Kickstart your health this New Year with Juice cleanses
-
No NYE plans? No problem. The B.O.B. has you covered!
-
2 killed, others wounded in shooting outside Meek Mill concert
-
-
Hundreds of homeless people in Grand Rapids to get free pizza New Year’s Day
-
California theme park riders freed after being stuck for nearly 8 hours
-
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pennsylvania state trooper’s shooting death