Two West Michigan Nonprofits Announce Partnership

ZEELAND, Mich–

Two nonprofit organizations in West Michigan are forming a partnership, so they can pay it forward to more at-risk children in our area.

Winning at Home and KIDS HOPE USA signed a partnership agreement that goes into effect Jan. 1. This means that the child psychologists and counselors from Winning At Home will support KIDS HOPE USA’s team of almost 14,000 mentors.

“The organizations’ combined effort will focus on their unique strengths; Winning at Home’s expertise in helping children who face difficulties and KIDS HOPE USA’s expanding network of adult volunteers who form one-to-one relationships with at-risk kids,” according to a press release.

Dan Seaborn (pictured, left), founder and CEO of Winning at Home, and David Staal (right), president of KIDS HOPE USA, met to cement the partnership.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with KIDS HOPE USA and look forward to not only help locally with kids and families, but also to expand our influence on kids nationwide to help families win at home,” Seaborn said in a release.