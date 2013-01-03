Postal Carrier Dies Of Crash Injuries

SIX LAKES, Mich. — The postal carrier whose car was hit by a tow truck while the carrier was on his route has died.
The carrier has been identified by Michigan State Police as Jimmie Lee Kostal of Shepherd, Mich.
The Montcalm County crash took place around noon December 31 when a tow truck driven by a 21-year-old man failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Kostal’s car.
Kostal was working on his postal route when the crash occurred. He was taken by helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he died Wednesday.
The driver of the tow truck was not identified by MSP.
The crash took place at the intersection of Derby Road and Fleck Road in Belvidere Township in the Six Lakes area.
While MSP continues to investigate, they do not believe alcohol was a factor. The tow truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. Kostal was not wearing a seat belt.
19 comments
Jer
Was the driver texting? What distracted him?
JoMamma
Being a moron distracted him.
Hope he fries.
Eddie
I,m so sorry for the family. I am a carrier of 30 years. You know, this 21 year old will remember this for the rest of his life also. What a tragedy.
Karen Lucas
On behalf of South Florida Letter Carriers our thoughts and prayers are with you
Belinda
on behalf of north central Wisconsin rural carriers, our thoughts and prayers go out to this USPS workers family.
Cynthia
On behalf of Texas rural carriers, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Debra
On behalf of the Morris Illinois City Carriers, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Dan
Wh ywasn't this carrier wearing his seatbelt……..could have saved his life….
Tom
On behalf of the Simpsonville South Carolina Rural Carriers, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Leanette
I too am a Postal carrier (rural), and my heart truly goes out to the deceased and his family. I know firsthand having to use one's own vehicle for route delivery (which is what I understand this incident was). There are times the carrier has to unbuckle for even a split moment.. special delivery, etc. I've had to do that. Yes, it is scary, esp out in open country. Many prayers out to this man's family.
Lokiro
it sounds like this might have been at anintersection if the other driver ran a stop sign. I have never seen a mailbox in the middle of an intersection. Regardless, i believe postal rules are that seatbelts must be worn whenever the vehicle is in motion. Did he take off his belt for a split moment to throw the mail into the box as he drove past?
April
When your a rural carrier you don't have to wear your seat belt.
Sondra K.
I am a postal carrier, now city, formerly rural. I was wondering if he had been in an LLV if he would have survived this horrible accident.
Fam of the deceased
I have seen the car with my own eyes. It don't matte seatbelt or not the car look horrific. And no postal carriers and paper delivers do not have to wear seat belts by law.
fam of deceased
Thank you all for your kind words from all over the US. Jimmie was an amazing man, friend, brother, cousin, Dad. We will all miss him. Please keep Jimmie's wife, son and step daughter in your prayers. Also, the man who will have to live with knowing that by his mistake, this has happened. Pray for them all. No one wanted this to happen. Jimmie's Cousin.
April
I worked with jim, He was a great person. I'm so sorry this happen. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Mary
Am so sorry for the family. Have been a rural carrier for 21 years and know how unsafe it can be.Prayers for your family and more prayers!!!! On behalf of Salisbury N.C. carriers….
Steven
We, the Rural Letter Carriers have a dangerous job! Love and Prayers Iowa Rural Letter Carriers.
