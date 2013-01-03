Postal Carrier Dies Of Crash Injuries

SIX LAKES, Mich. — The postal carrier whose car was hit by a tow truck while the carrier was on his route has died.

The carrier has been identified by Michigan State Police as Jimmie Lee Kostal of Shepherd, Mich.

The Montcalm County crash took place around noon December 31 when a tow truck driven by a 21-year-old man failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Kostal’s car.

Kostal was working on his postal route when the crash occurred. He was taken by helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he died Wednesday.

The driver of the tow truck was not identified by MSP.

The crash took place at the intersection of Derby Road and Fleck Road in Belvidere Township in the Six Lakes area.

While MSP continues to investigate, they do not believe alcohol was a factor. The tow truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. Kostal was not wearing a seat belt.