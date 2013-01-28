Video Shot: Texting Woman Walks Into Water

Posted 12:26 PM, January 28, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

<script src=”http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?embedCode=FteDRwODoTpUUqTde-9qrOiOP1H-Ea6v&video_pcode=RvbGU6Z74XE_a3bj4QwRGByhq9h2&height=315&deepLinkEmbedCode=FteDRwODoTpUUqTde-9qrOiOP1H-Ea6v&width=560″></script&gt;

 

We’ve seen this sort of thing before. A woman who is busy texting walks right into some water. This is Birmingham, England, and the woman is identified as a radio personality who was unhurt, except for maybe her pride.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • internet

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply
  • he's

    Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish

    to say that this write-up very pressured me to

    check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.

    Thank you, very nice post.

    Reply