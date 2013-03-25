GRPS Teachers Set To Vote on Contracts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-Grand Rapids Public School teachers are set to vote on a tentative agreement reached last week between the teachers union and the Grand Rapids school board.

The vote happens Monday.

Teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year. Teachers are hoping to sign a deal before right-to-work goes into effect in Michigan this Thursday, March 28.

That way the new law doesn’t effect this new contract. GRPS teachers have been the lowest paid in Kent County and have been dealing with higher health care costs.

During negotiations the board adjusted its policies regarding teacher layoffs and transfers in order to comply with new Michigan law, which stripped those issues from collective bargaining. Now, layoffs and transfers will be solely up to administration.