Two More Bridges Close In Grand Rapids

Posted 11:01 AM, April 21, 2013, by , Updated at 11:55AM, April 21, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Right now two bridges are closed over the Grand River. Mayor George Heartwell closed the Fulton Street Bridge Sunday Morning around 10a.m. amid concerns that river debris floating down the river could snag a major utility cable that feeds downtown Grand Rapids. The bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians right now. It is unknown when the bridge will reopen.

As a preventive measure, Consumers Energy will be re-routing power from two high-voltage electric distribution lines attached to the bridge which serve the downtown area. This involves de-energizing the power lines. Concerns include not only the rising water, but debris in the river that could compromise the electric lines and damage the bridge. This process is not expected to interrupt electric service to any downtown customers.
Once the lines are de-energized later today by Consumers Energy, the City will coordinate efforts to safely remove debris from the bridge piers. Access is restricted to essential personnel during this work.

Also Kent County has closed the North Park bridge over the Grand River in Comstock Park due to the rising waters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments