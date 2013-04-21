Two More Bridges Close In Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Right now two bridges are closed over the Grand River. Mayor George Heartwell closed the Fulton Street Bridge Sunday Morning around 10a.m. amid concerns that river debris floating down the river could snag a major utility cable that feeds downtown Grand Rapids. The bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians right now. It is unknown when the bridge will reopen.

As a preventive measure, Consumers Energy will be re-routing power from two high-voltage electric distribution lines attached to the bridge which serve the downtown area. This involves de-energizing the power lines. Concerns include not only the rising water, but debris in the river that could compromise the electric lines and damage the bridge. This process is not expected to interrupt electric service to any downtown customers.

Once the lines are de-energized later today by Consumers Energy, the City will coordinate efforts to safely remove debris from the bridge piers. Access is restricted to essential personnel during this work.

Also Kent County has closed the North Park bridge over the Grand River in Comstock Park due to the rising waters.