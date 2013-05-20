Three Men Accused In Holland Latin Kings Case Change Pleas To “Guilty”

The federal government is making progress in their case against a group of men they say were integral in running the Latin Kings Gang in Holland.

Authorities started investigating the group in 2010, but it was a problem in the city for a much longer time period.

More than 30 men were arrested or hunted down for crimes involving the gang in a sweeping federal indictment in February.

Three of the men involved in the Holland case have now changed their plea.

The plea agreements are spelled out in court documents for Caesar Garza and Francisco Mares.

Garza was originally charged with racketeering, racketeering activity involving murder/kidnapping and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Documents show he agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering activity.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents say in return, The US Attorney’s Office, “agrees to move to dismiss counts five and thirteen of the indictment.”

Francisco Mares originally faced charges of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

His plea agreements states he will plead guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering as well.

In exchange his other charge will be dismissed.

The agreement states, The US Attorney’s Office, “agrees not to bring additional criminal charges…arising out of his involvement in narcotics trafficking.”

He also faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Finally, court documents show Mario Herrera has also scheduled a change of plea hearing for mid-June.

At least one other member of the group has also been cooperating with authorities, Desidario Amaro.

Authorities said he was one of the highest ranking leaders in the Latin Kings in Holland.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in February.

In exchange, he agreed to testify against others in the group.

It was mentioned in court previously that he was moved out-of-state or out of the area for his protection.

Sentencing dates for Garza and Mares are scheduled in August and September.