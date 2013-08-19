2 Arrested in Multiple Kent Co. Home Invasions

Posted 4:04 PM, August 19, 2013, by , Updated at 08:36PM, August 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Screen shot 2013-08-19 at 4.06.19 PMKENT COUNTY — Two people were arrested Aug. 16 in connection with a string of home invasions in Comstock Park.

Both 28-year-old Julie Marie Tatro and 26-year-old Lukis Richard Vancamp faced second-degree home invasion charges Monday for the alleged crimes.  According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, one of them confessed to the crimes.

Authorities say Tatro and Vancamp targeted rural homes and primarily stole electronics and jewelry.  They are currently being held on $25,000 bond.

