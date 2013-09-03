Search for Escaped Inmate in Ionia County Is Called Off

Posted 10:49 AM, September 3, 2013, by , Updated at 09:18AM, September 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

prison command centerIONIA, Ionia County – Officials say the search for an escaped inmate in Ionia County has been called off.

On September 3 Search teams were looking in the area of M-21 and Bellamy that is west of M-66 and north of 96.

The Michigan Department of Corrections tells FOX 17 that the warden notified the staff that there was a person hitchhiking in an orange vest on M-21.  When the person was approached, he took off running.

All of the Ionia County prisons conducted a head count and determined that no one was missing.

 

