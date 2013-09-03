Search for Escaped Inmate in Ionia County Is Called Off

IONIA, Ionia County – Officials say the search for an escaped inmate in Ionia County has been called off.

On September 3 Search teams were looking in the area of M-21 and Bellamy that is west of M-66 and north of 96.

The Michigan Department of Corrections tells FOX 17 that the warden notified the staff that there was a person hitchhiking in an orange vest on M-21. When the person was approached, he took off running.

All of the Ionia County prisons conducted a head count and determined that no one was missing.