Blitz Preview Week 2: Let The Debate End

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For the last year, many have disagreed over the who the best high school football team in West Michigan is, Muskegon or Grand Rapids Christian. Tonight that debate comes to an end.

Or is it? The Big Reds and Eagles square off at Eagles stadium. “Last I knew there’s not going to be a trophy presented at the end of this game, it’s not last year team versus last year’s team this is the 2013 season” Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said.

It may only be week 2, but both teams are already dealing with injuries, the most notable is Christian High wide receiver Drake Harris who is expected to miss his 2nd consecutive game with a hamstring injury. The Eagles seemed to play just fine withut him last week in 41-13 win over defending division 4 state champion South Christian. “Drake is a big name out there, he’s one of the best players in the nation but we know that we are a talented team overall and we have a lot of players who can prove that they are really good too” GR Christian senior wide receiver Sam Kuiper said.

This week’s Blitz Battle figures to be just as entertaining as Zeeland East and Zeeland West collide. Both teams are coming off opening week wins, the Dux won at 2012 division 4 state runner-up Detroit Country Day and the Chix rolled to a 44-7 win over Holland Christian.

Here are the rest of the games we are attempting to get highlights from tonight:

West Catholic at Comstock Park

East Kentwood at East Grand Rapids

Thornapple-Kellogg at Caledonia

Reeths-Puffer at Hudsonville

Northview at Jenison

Allendale at Hopkins

Oakridge at Montague

Constantine at Schoolcraft

Grand Ledge at West Ottawa

Three Rivers at Plainwell

Loy Norrix at Portage Central

Chicago Hubbard at Lowell

Mona Shores at Spring Lake

Southfield Christian at NorthPointe Christian

Belding at Lakewood

Sparta at Cedar Springs

Holt at Rockford