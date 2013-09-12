Recall: Child Seats Have Incorrect Installation Diagram

Washington, — Dorel Juvenile Group (DJG) is recalling certain Safety 1st Complete Air LX (models CC050xxx), Safety 1st Complete Air SE (models CC051xxx), and Safety 1st Alpha Omega Elite (models 22187xxx , 22465xxx ,CC033xxx , and CC046xxx), and Eddie Bauer Deluxe 3 in 1 convertible (models 22790xxx , and CC046xxx) child restraint systems manufactured from July 20, 2010, through May 18, 2011. [Note: The ‘xxx’ at the end of each model number represents different color options that each seat could be.]

The rear facing belt path installation arrows are incorrect and could be potentially construed as pointing toward the forward facing vehicle belt path location. Therefore, the affected seats fail to conform to the labeling requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

If the child seat is not installed properly, the child may be injured in the event of a crash.

DJG will notify registered owners and provide free label kits consisting of modified labels which will correct the potential inconsistent information and instructions as to the proper installation of the restraint, free of charge. Owners may call DJG toll-free at 1-877-675-2355 or visit http://www.djgusa.com/USA/eng/ and then click on the “Safety Notices” button at the top.