24-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash On The Kalhaven Trail

Posted 12:02 PM, October 19, 2013, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 19, 2013
Rollover VB Crash 1PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich- One man is dead after a crash Saturday Morning in Van Buren County.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, 24-year-old Jaime Barber from Gobles was travelling eastbound in his 1993 Jeep Cherokee on the Kalhaven Trail when he went off to the right, started going over an embankment, then started to overturn.  While overturning, the vehicle hit a large tree with its roof right above the driver’s compartment crushing it in.

Mr. Barber was pinned in the Jeep and died at the scene. During the investigation, it appeared the crash had happened several hours prior as the vehicle was cold to the touch.

Deputies discovered that the Jeep was taken without the owners permission.

Mr. Barber was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

