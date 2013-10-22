Man in Grim Reaper Mask Robs Gas Station

JENISON, Mich. — A man wearing a halloween mask robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 1815 Baldwin Street at around 2:45 a.m. Dispatchers say a male suspect wearing a grim reaper mask walked in, and held up the clerk at knife-point. He then left the gas station with an unknown amount of money.

Police continue to try and locate the suspect. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.