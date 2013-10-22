Man in Grim Reaper Mask Robs Gas Station

Posted 3:28 AM, October 22, 2013, by , Updated at 11:52AM, October 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

scream mask robbery1 copyJENISON, Mich. — A man wearing a halloween mask robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 1815 Baldwin Street at around 2:45 a.m.  Dispatchers say a male suspect wearing a grim reaper mask walked in, and held up the clerk at knife-point.  He then left the gas station with an unknown amount of money.

Police continue to try and locate the suspect.  The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment