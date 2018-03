ALLEGAN, Mich- A house is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The fire happened in the 3000 block of 118th Avenue in Allegan County.

According to Fire officials at the scene, the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the basement of the home. The fire then spread to the rest of the home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene smoke and flames were visible from the street.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.