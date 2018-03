This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (March 23, 2014) — The American Homebrewers Association is holding a rally at New Holland Brewing Company Sunday March 23rd. The event brings amateur brewers together with those who do it for a living. The AHA will return to west Michigan for a convention this June. Filed in: Morning News, News Facebook

