Motorcyclist Identified After Fatal Crash With Semi

Posted 5:31 PM, April 11, 2014, by , Updated at 06:21PM, April 11, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
DUAL KITCHEN

Dual Kitchen, crash victim

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (April 11, 2014) — The motorcyclist killed Friday morning during a crash with a semi-truck has been identified as 20-year-old Dual Kitchen of Byron Center.

Kitchen was traveling west on 84th Street just before 10 a.m. when his motorcycle collided with an eastbound semi truck at Byron Creek Drive SW in Byron Center.  He was not wearing a helmet, according to Kent County Sheriff’s Department.  The driver of the truck was not hurt.

No other details about the crash were provided.

 

 

 

 

 

