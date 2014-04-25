Man Needing Insulin Writes Letter to Governor; FOX 17 Helps Get Him What He Needs

MUSKEGON, Mich. (April 25, 2014) — Scott Pastor of Muskegon said he wrote to Governor Rick Snyder three days ago, regarding a plea for changes to healthcare and the economy in Michigan.
According to the Michigan Household Survey on Health Insurance, nearly 8% of residents aren’t covered. That’s roughly 800,000 people.
“I need insulin, and it’s very expensive without any sort of insurance,” Pastor said.
“I know that without insulin, I’m gonna die,” he wrote about in the letter to the governor.
He’s diabetic, and the 28-year-old explained that he lost his job in November 2013. He believes he was fired for pressuring management to raise wages.
“When I got fired, I had to withdraw from my 401k, so that kind of helped. But eventually it dwindled out,” Pastor explained.
In December, he said he applied for medicaid, but the single man who has no one to care of but himself, was denied. Pastor was ineligible, and the program was closed.
He said he’s had to choose between paying rent and buying insulin. He said, with medicine costing $1300 a month, he chose rent.
“I’m almost pretty sure that I made the bad choice,” Pastor said.
As a result, on Wednesday, he said his system began to shut down.
“I had shortness of breath and every time I breathe, it was like someone was punching me in my gut,” he recalled.
He added, “I didn’t really want to, but I finally had to call the ambulance.”
Now he’s in the intensive care unit at Muskegon’s Hackley Hospital. He said he was admitted Thursday morning. As nurses keep track of his vitals, Pastor knows he’ll be back out in the real world pretty soon.
“There’s millions other people like me,” he said.
FOX 17 spoke with staff at the hospital. We were able to get him hooked up with the Health Project.
“We have a very robust pharmaceutical access program that helps people get their medications or support them with co-pay assistance, to make sure that they’re not, that they don’t stop taking it when they’re in crisis,” Stevi Riel, Health Project operations manager said.
“He’s gonna leave with medication. He’s not gonna have a day without medication again. So we’re very glad that he was able to be connected with us,” Riel explained.
Pastor said, “It’s an ease off my mind. I feel like I’m a mooch in a sense, but I feel like it has to be done, and I just hope it’s temporary.”
Now he’s just waiting to hear back from the governor.
“What I wanted was for him to say, ‘You know what? You’re kind of right. That we should make these changes,'” Pastor said.
To learn more about the Health Project click here.
12 comments
angela
The way things in this world are going scares the crap out of me……this poor guy should not have to go without medication……specially when you see illegals coming here getting free insurance.
Guest
Healthy Michigan Plan went in to effect on April 1st. Snyder expanded Medicaid so why is this article written like Snyder doesn't care about a guy without insulin. Go to your local DHS office.
paul
watch or read again ! He did go to DHS !
David
Wasn't The Affordable Care Act suppose to fix this problem, or did Obama and all those Democrats lie to us?
Write Obama ask him why, after all healthcare is all on him now.
Brian
Re apply the new Medicaid exchange went into effect should be able to get coverage now
Deb
I'm so glad you were able to help him. I am disabled, and lost my Medicaid when Obamacare went into affect. I reapplied, and was still denied. One of my med's is over $3000 a month, and I thought I was going to have yo go without it. My doctor put me in touch with the Encourage Foundation, and they are going to supply me with my med's for a year. Obamacare has destroyed so many people!
Insulin Junkie
$1300 a month for insulin???? He's on a hell of a lot of insulin. Or he is buying insulin pens instead of vials. Vials are $100/month, and he should only need at most about 3 vials. Boxes of pens are around $600.
Casey Terwilliger
insulin has gone up yet again
Mary Pastod
Well apparently you don't have the correct information about insulin. A vial of insulin is almost $700. He needs at the least a vial a week. Remember that he takes it every day. Get the right facts and don't call my brother a junkie because you don't have the right info.
Not Surprised
Obamacare is a nice way of saying "redistribution of wealth" –
only %5 of population benefited from Obamacare —
Guess what %5 ?
Guess who pays ?
Casey Terwilliger
I too am in same boat insulin runs 200 a vial. I got medical debt galore. The other joy is test strips $150 for 100. Now all my money goes towards saving my vision and trying to get by. Thanks to our government looks like the medical holocaust will take out all of us sick people.
john
If we instead paid for a free healthcare system and little in Wal Mart corporation needs and wars we have no need for. Would be bliss, our health shouldn't be based on wealth. If we fix the welfare system instead of putting a fresh new coat over and saying "that 'll do" its a last life line, but it shouldn't be the biggest vein used. For the record, THERE IS NO PROFIT IN THE CURE.