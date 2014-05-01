Still Winter in the U.P.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 1, 2014) — It was definitely a long and cold winter here in West Michigan, but our friends in the Upper Peninsula are still dealing with some snow.

The image above is from a web cam in Paradise, Michigan (Chippewa County) on Wednesday. As you can see, there are still some piles of snow. However, some areas still have much more snow on the ground. Here are some of those places:

Mohawk (Keweenaw County), 12 inches

Atlantic Mine (Houghton County), 10 inches

Big Bay (Marquette County), 1 inch

Munising (Alger County), 6 inches

Marquette only has a trace of snow on the ground now, but as recently as two weeks ago, the snow depth was two feet.

Further, ice coverage on the Great Lakes is still breaking records. The image below is from April 30. Lake Superior is still nearly 40% covered in ice, while Lake Michigan is around 10%.

There is no question the long duration of ice cover on the Great Lakes has contributed to a cool spring, and there are indications that we’re in for a cool summer as well.

