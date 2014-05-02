Recalled: 740k Digital Thermostats – Fire Hazard

BETHESDA, Md. (April 2, 2014) — Hundreds of thousands of Home Heating and Cooling Thermostats made by White-Rodgers are being recalled this week, due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the alkaline batteries used in the thermostat can leak onto the circuit board, posing the risk of a fire.

This recall involves four models of White-Rodgers digital thermostats. The thermostats are white with blue lighted screens and have one of the following names printed on the front of them: “COMFORTSENTRY,” “DICO,” “Emerson,” “Frigidaire,” “Maytag,” “Nutone,” “Partners Choice,” “Rheem,” “Ruud,” “Unico,” “Water Furnace,” “Westinghouse,” “White-Rodgers” or “Zonefirst.”

There are 740,000 units recalled in the U.S. and another 403,000 in Canada. The firm has received seven reports of burn damage to the thermostat, including two involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should check thermostats for battery icon on the left side of the blue lighted screen, if the battery icon is not shown, contact White-Rodgers to receive a free repair or a replacement thermostat.

Click here for more information on this recall.