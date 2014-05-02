Recalled: 740k Digital Thermostats – Fire Hazard

Posted 5:45 AM, May 2, 2014, by , Updated at 05:46AM, May 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

thermostat consumer alertBETHESDA, Md. (April 2, 2014) — Hundreds of thousands of Home Heating and Cooling Thermostats made by White-Rodgers are being recalled this week, due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the alkaline batteries used in the thermostat can leak onto the circuit board, posing the risk of a fire.

This recall involves four models of White-Rodgers digital thermostats. The thermostats are white with blue lighted screens and have one of the following names printed on the front of them:  “COMFORTSENTRY,” “DICO,” “Emerson,” “Frigidaire,” “Maytag,” “Nutone,” “Partners Choice,” “Rheem,” “Ruud,” “Unico,” “Water Furnace,” “Westinghouse,” “White-Rodgers” or “Zonefirst.”

thermostat recall

There are 740,000 units recalled in the U.S. and another 403,000 in Canada.  The firm has received seven reports of burn damage to the thermostat, including two involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

thermostat2

Consumers should check thermostats for battery icon on the left side of the blue lighted screen, if the battery icon is not shown, contact White-Rodgers to receive a free repair or a replacement thermostat.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments