Double JJ Prepares for Summer Rodeo Season

ROTHBURY, Mich. (May 16, 2014) – The Double JJ Resort is gearing up for its summer rodeo season.

Festivities begin May 24.

Events kickoff with a pig roast at 6 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

There are also midway games, a play structure, hayrides and a petting farm.

Combo tickets are $24 for adults and kids under 11 cost $15.

There’s more information here.