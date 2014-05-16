Double JJ Prepares for Summer Rodeo Season

Posted 11:51 AM, May 16, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

double jj rodeoROTHBURY, Mich. (May 16, 2014) – The Double JJ Resort is gearing up for its summer rodeo season.

Festivities begin May 24.

Events kickoff with a pig roast at 6 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

There are also midway games, a play structure, hayrides and a petting farm.

Combo tickets are $24 for adults and kids under 11 cost $15.

There’s more information here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • www.facebook.com

    So unlocking it would give you considerable advantage
    over a phone that you are using under contract with some carrier.
    The unlocked version is the same as those that have already hit the market, but
    they do not come with an SIM card. On Friday, when the i –
    Phone 5 was released, it was discovered that Verizon i – Phones were SIM-unlocked.

    Reply
  • Valkyrie Crusade Cheats

    Some people criticize this as a flawless design for
    i – Phone and prefer their old i – Phone. And,
    we have a winner in the “Which i – Phone 5C will sell out first” sweepstakes, which took place on Friday, Sept.
    Your total 2 year cost for the family plan is $6,316.

    Reply