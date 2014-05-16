Double JJ Prepares for Summer Rodeo Season

ROTHBURY, Mich. (May 16, 2014) – The Double JJ Resort is gearing up for its summer rodeo season.
Festivities begin May 24.
Events kickoff with a pig roast at 6 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.
There are also midway games, a play structure, hayrides and a petting farm.
Combo tickets are $24 for adults and kids under 11 cost $15.
There's more information here.
