Turkey Hit in Motorcycle Accident

Posted 3:11 AM, June 7, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Police lights multiple nightMECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (June 7, 2014)– A motorcycle driver and his passenger are OK after hitting a turkey Friday evening.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. last night along US 131 and 12 mile road. Police say that they found a 43 year old male driver and a 46 year old female passenger on the scene. They were traveling southbound when a turkey ran out into the roadway, striking the vehicle and the occupants.

Both the driver and the passenger are expected to be OK with minor injuries.

