Turkey Hit in Motorcycle Accident

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (June 7, 2014)– A motorcycle driver and his passenger are OK after hitting a turkey Friday evening.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. last night along US 131 and 12 mile road. Police say that they found a 43 year old male driver and a 46 year old female passenger on the scene. They were traveling southbound when a turkey ran out into the roadway, striking the vehicle and the occupants.

Both the driver and the passenger are expected to be OK with minor injuries.