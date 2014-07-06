One Person Dead Following Crash In Ottawa County

HOLLAND TWP., (July 6, 2014)–A man from Indiana died Sunday after a crash in Ottawa County on I-196. The Ottawa County Sheriffs Office says the victim is 50 year-old Randall Spriggs of South Bend, Indiana.

The accident happened just after noon Sunday on I-196 near the Adams street exit in Holland Township, that part of the highway was shut down for about 3 hours.

Deputies say Spriggs’ car collided with the rear of a semi-truck, he was killed on impact. Investigators say the truck driver began to slow down due to a traffic back from a construction area when Spriggs collided with him.

Investigators say its unclear exactly why Spriggs hit the truck but there was a call into 911 before the crash that Spriggs had been swerving out of his lane time several times.

The accident remains under investigation. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.