Evacuation of Transformers ride at Universal Studios Orlando

Posted 12:04 PM, July 15, 2014, by , Updated at 01:31PM, July 15, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORLANDO, Florida – Riders are being extricated from a ride at Universal Studios Orlando, according to Orlando television stations.

It is not clear what prompted the evacuation of passengers on the ride Transformers: 3D Tuesday morning.

According to posts on Twitter, riders were stuck for about an hour.  Firefighters rappelled down the ride to rescue riders, said published reports.

Investigators haven’t said if there are injuries.

On Sunday, 120 passengers on the monorail at Disney had to be brought to safety after it sustained a power outage during severe weather.  It had just left the Magic Kingdom when it happened.

 

