Finding a forever home for Preston

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- It’s been four and a half years since 13-year-old Preston has had a place to really call home.

“He’s responsible, he’s caring, he’s kind, he likes to help out,” Dana Wright of Orchards Children’s Services says.

Now, as Preston prepares for the next stage in his life entering high school, he dreams of a family to grow with.

“Because I’d have actual parents and not staff,” Preston said.

After so many years in a residential placement with staff, not even foster parents, Preston has a hard time allowing himself to imagine how it would feel to be loved.

“I don’t really know because I haven`t felt that in a while,” he said. “I haven’t had a family in a while so I don`t know what it`s like.”

Preston loves basketball, the Miami Heat and LeBron James even though he’s moved back to Cleveland. He also has goals of getting to college.

He loves reading, especially Marvel Comics and thought the latest Avenger’s movie was great.

Preston says he hopes there’s a family out there to share the simplest things with him, even just a conversation.

If you’d like to adopt Preston or another child, call Orchards Children’s Services at 855-694-7301.

