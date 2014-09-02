× Cedar Point to bring down Mantis rollercoaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point announced Tuesday it will tear down the Mantis roller coaster which has been ridden by more than 22 million people.

A video released by Cedar Point Monday afternoon said the “Mantis gets squashed October 19th.”

The ride is a stand-up roller coaster which climbs 145 feet before diving into a 119 foot giant loop.

It was opened May 11, 1996.

Cedar Point is not saying why the coaster is being shut down.

The following is a news release sent by Cedar Point:

It’s the “last stand” for one of Cedar Point’s steel scream machines. Earlier today, the park announced that the Mantis roller coaster will soon give its final rides.

Mantis was billed as the tallest, fastest and steepest stand-up roller coaster in the world when it opened on May 11, 1996. Featuring trains that secure guests in a standing position, Mantis provides its passengers with a unique ride experience. Mantis was built by the same legendary manufacturers that brought guests the Raptor and GateKeeper roller coasters – Bolliger and Mabillard (B & M), Monthey, Switzerland. In its 18-year history, Mantis has given more than 22 million thrilling rides.

“It’s time to say goodbye to one of the park’s coasters, and it’s certainly been a different kind of ride for our guests,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “But we’re extremely excited about what the future holds here at the Roller Coaster Capital of the World™.”

Guests still have time to give Mantis a “standing ovation” before it shuts down permanently on Sunday, October 19 at 8 p.m. Additional plans for the 2015 season will be announced at a later date.

READ THE HISTORY OF THE MANTIS