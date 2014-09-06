× Naked man shot and killed after fight

GREENVILLE, Mich.- A 28-year-old man is dead after a fight inside a home Saturday morning in Greenville.

According to Greenville Dept. of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, officers in the area of the 100 block of S. Barry Street heard a single gunshot around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man from Gowen deceased on the floor, naked. The man had been shot by the homeowner.

Reiss told FOX 17 that the man from Gowen walked into the home and fell asleep naked on the couch. The homeowner told police that he tried to wake the man up, but he became combative and a fight ensued. That is when the man was shot.

Reiss says the man was shot once with a shotgun.

Police believe that the man was drinking a party before entering the home on Barry Street.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety is still investigating with the assistance from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.