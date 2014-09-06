Naked man shot and killed after fight
GREENVILLE, Mich.- A 28-year-old man is dead after a fight inside a home Saturday morning in Greenville.
According to Greenville Dept. of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, officers in the area of the 100 block of S. Barry Street heard a single gunshot around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man from Gowen deceased on the floor, naked. The man had been shot by the homeowner.
Reiss told FOX 17 that the man from Gowen walked into the home and fell asleep naked on the couch. The homeowner told police that he tried to wake the man up, but he became combative and a fight ensued. That is when the man was shot.
Reiss says the man was shot once with a shotgun.
Police believe that the man was drinking a party before entering the home on Barry Street.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The Greenville Department of Public Safety is still investigating with the assistance from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.
23 comments
Jackie
How people can kill so easy??
Homeowner
Wrong question Jackie-
This wasn’t a “killing”, this was defense of ones home, family, ones own life.
The question should be- what makes a naked man believe he has the right to invalid a home and attack the homeowner ?
You can rest assured the home owner feels horrible but without guilt. he did what he had to do. there is no wrong in it. ( in defense of family, home or ones own self)
Homeowner
BTW. I am not the Homeowner in the story. poor choice of handle.
supernova
Hahaha. Agreed
cheryl
the dude was sleeping! the owner could/should have called the cops and stated i’ve got a sleeping intruder in my home and I have a gun pointed at him in case he awakens – GET HERE ASAP! that would have probably spared the guy his life and the homeowner a bloody mess to clean up.
Guest
I agree. The Daily News is reporting that he went upstairs where his wife and child were sleeping, got the gun, went downstairs and woke the guy up. However, we are looking at it from a safe distance after the fact where it is much easier to make a good decision. It would have been better to have woke his family and get them out of the house, taking the shotgun with him as a precaution, and then call the police from outside. The incident happened just blocks from the P.D. Personally, I would have been terrified and if I were a man, may have done the same thing fearing for my family’s safety. You just have to assume a man who is impaired enough to fall asleep naked on a stranger’s couch could possibly be impaired enough to be a threat. Very sad that these things are happening so frequently.
yup
I am a gun nut. And totally believe this should and could have been handled different.
sez eye
Self identifying as a “gun nut” (a derogatory term used by the hoplophobes like MDA) typically identifies a troll that doesn’t even own a gun.
Fanfare Ends
Ed Zachary
Babydoll
If the man was sleeping then let him sleep while u call the cops & tell your family to get into another room locking & barring the door. Then wait with the gun watching the SLEEPING drunk from a safe distance till the cops get there.
Fanfare Ends
Sure, bring your family closer to the guy as you try and get them out the and pray he doesn’t wake up as you do so and THEN BECOME COMBATIVE as your family is close by.
Amit it, you are just a gun banning apologist for drunks, criminals and drug users, and you voted for Ovomit TWICE.
Brandine Butlicker
The real problem is the drinking.
carol
Greenville is a town filled with drunks, drug users, welfare low life people. I would never raise a family there, or anywhere near there.
Gary Bell
Agree thst should have been handled by police, to even try un to reason with someone in that condition is wrong. That man may have thought he was home and was fighting an intruder. Use your head before you grab ypur gun
snafubar
I’m all for the 2nd amendment and gun rights. But in this case, the homeowner merely needed to call the police and let them haul the drunk naked guy to the pokey to sleep it off. No need for a death to have occurred.
Drunk naked guy would still be alive, and the humiliating story in the newspaper the next day may have scared him straight. Homeowner would have lost nothing. Now he has to live with this for the rest of his life.
sez eye
Knowing that I successfully protected my family means that it wouldn’t bother me a bit.
Chad
Ok – my 2 Cents — How much liquor or beer does one have in his system? I will more than likely believe he was on something way stronger than alcohol .. It also that he had tried entering another home prior to Sneaking in this SHOOTERS home. My question is this .. No one heard the guy break in .. Or was the home not locked? Also if the shooter went upstairs to check on his family and get a gun maybe he should have called 911 about a man sleeping on his couch that didn’t belong there . Especially if this was 2 blocks from the Police Department.
Something is not adding up in this math equation …
supernova
I had my gun to the head of an unusually young stage 3 alzheimers patient who wandered into my rural home a month ago at 2am but I got him outside facedown in my yard WHILE on the phone to 911 and he’s still alive today luckily for him BUT……If anyone enters your home uninvited and poses a threat to you or your family you have the legal right to shoot if you feel like you have to. This is a case of poor decisions but hindsight is 20/20 and unless you have had an uninvited naked adult being verbally abusive and combatant in your home you should probably be silent of how you would have handled the situation.
Don't Tread on Me
If i do not know you and you are found sleeping in my house naked….I’m not gonna make a cup of coffee and wait for the cops. I’m gonna point a gun at you and tell you to get the hell out of my house, if you try to fight me…your dead! If you disagree. Your an idiot.
idunno
Meth is a terrible drug…….
April
There were. Other in there his wife and child can’t even go in to the house they are so upset the man did what most of us would do in the same place so many people are killed everyday by stranger coming in there house I pray for This man family and the other man family that he should of been home with not out drinking
Mohammad
This is evil to be able to murder man for no reason. More gun controls is needed to stop this kind of thing.
Blythe
Cool things permits you to discover and share all things cool.
Be it a very good new gadget or possibly a hot new car, some thing cool to complete or possibly a cool spot to visit.
We cover every one of the cool stuff. https://www.facebook.com/wwwgopolinocom