Mark Curry from ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’ visits Fox 17

Posted 10:11 AM, October 24, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.,-- Mark Curry from 'Hangin' with Mr. Cooper' visited the Fox17 studios, talking political ads and giving his prediction for the World Series.  If you want to check him out he will be at Dr. Grins Comedy club in Grand Rapids all weekend, for more information click here. 

