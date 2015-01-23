Celebrating Catholic Schools Week in West Michigan
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Community invited to celebrate Catholic Schools Week
-
West Catholic High School softball coach resigns over conflicting views of marriage with Diocese
-
Students protest resignation of West Catholic softball coach
-
Community members to stand in solidarity with former softball coach
-
Four West Michigan hoops players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games
-
-
Regional championships on the line in boys basketball
-
Threat made against Hesperia Schools, classes still scheduled
-
Bingham, Jr. leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over Spring Lake in regional semifinal
-
South Christian rides hot start to regional win over Fremont
-
Photos: West Michigan students participate in Walk Out
-
-
Michigan House explores arming specially trained teachers
-
Military mom surprises daughter for birthday in Montague classroom
-
Non-profit gives West Michigan boy gift of mobility