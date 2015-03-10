‘My wife is a cheater’ spray-painted on Colorado home that explodes, catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A house in Colorado that exploded and caught fire early Tuesday morning was spray-painted with the words "My wife is a cheater."

Firefighters responded to the home in the 6800 block of Nelson Street around 1:30 a.m. after reports of an explosion.

All of the occupants were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries, according to KDVR. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Arvada Police Department said it is looking for a male suspect believed to be connected to the fire. No description of the man was given and it declined comment on whether the graffiti on the home is connected to the explosion.