The Biscuit Taco, Taco Bell’s newest breakfast creation

Taco Bell is giving its fans a new option for breakfast: The Biscuit Taco.

The taco-shaped biscuits will be filled with egg and cheese or crispy chicken with jalapeno honey or gravy.

The biscuit will sell for $2.49 (prices may vary at some locations) and will be available beginning March 26.

“We have a lot of Taco Bell users who are already eating breakfast in the fast-food industry,” Brian Niccol, Taco Bell’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg News. “We still have a big opportunity in getting people aware that Taco Bell is open for breakfast.”

The new breakfast item will replace the Waffle Taco on menus across the U.S.