The Biscuit Taco, Taco Bell’s newest breakfast creation

Posted 10:46 AM, March 24, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
(Credit: Taco Bell)

(Credit: Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is giving its fans a new option for breakfast: The Biscuit Taco.

The taco-shaped biscuits will be filled with egg and cheese or crispy chicken with jalapeno honey or gravy.

The biscuit will sell for $2.49 (prices may vary at some locations) and will be available beginning March 26.

“We have a lot of Taco Bell users who are already eating breakfast in the fast-food industry,” Brian Niccol, Taco Bell’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg News. “We still have a big opportunity in getting people aware that Taco Bell is open for breakfast.”

The new breakfast item will replace the Waffle Taco on menus across the U.S.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s