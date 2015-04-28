× Witness uses water bottle, firefighter injured in attempt to rescue woman from burning car

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Despite the efforts of firefighters and a witness at the scene, a woman has died after her car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree. Police say alcohol and high speeds were both involved.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on 39th Street in Paw Paw Township. According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of someone trapped inside a car that had just hit a tree. When they arrived, the vehicle — a 2001 Ford Mustang — was on fire, and a woman was trapped inside. A witness was attempting to help however they could, by putting the flames out with bottled water.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and removed the driver from the car as it was still burning. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and has already been released from the hospital.

The driver, identified only as a 48-year-old woman from Gobles, suffered extensive burns and was rushed to the hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators say alcohol and speed both likely played a role in this deadly crash.