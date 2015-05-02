4.2 Magnitude Earthquake felt across West Michigan
Galesburg, Mich. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an earthquake hit West Michigan Saturday afternoon.
The USGS initially reported the quake as a 4.0 Magnitude, but later reclassified it as a 4.2. Calls started flooding the FOX 17 newsroom at 12:25 pm. Residents from all over West Michigan reported houses and businesses shaking.
It was reportedly centered five miles south of Galesburg. The USGS is reporting the epicenter to be located near the intersection of 34th St. South and P Ave East in the small town of Scotts, Michigan.
Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division tweeted Saturday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m. that no injuries or damage had yet been reported.
Calhoun County Emergency Manager Durk Dunham tells FOX 17 that there are no injuries reported in that county and he has received very few reports of property damage.
Graduates and their families at Western Michigan University had just filled Miller Auditorium for commencement services when the quake struck. A spokesperson says the tremors rattled the crowd, but graduation went on as planned.
USGS says the largest earthquake in Michigan's history was a 4.6 magnitude that happened on August 10th, 1947. Their website gives the following information:
"Damage was heaviest in the area southeast of Kalamazoo at Athens, Bronson, Coldwater, Colon, Matteson Lake, Sherwood, and Union City. Chimneys were damaged, windows and plaster were broken, and brick cornices were downed. Also felt in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. "
165 comments
Jennifer Hess
I felt it in the country outside Middleville, Michigan. I was standing outside my front door cleaning windows and the house shook twice. I thought my husband hit the house with his rider lawn mower.
JC
Shook our house ten miles north of Harrison
kevin bolen
live in tapas Michigan haven’t felt a thing wonder how many people know about it way up north in tawas
JC
Jeanine Cupp
Felt this in Westland, MI. It shook for about 2 seconds and it looked like my walls were breathing. Very strange feeling.
a. Waffle
Thought I was loosing my mind, Felt the building move, here at H&W Farms in Belding, MI. Bos just informed me that there was an earthquake, so I was not imaging things after all. Whew.
Kay
In Otsego, house felt like it was moving, windows were shaking, only damage I found was the seams in three of our columns in our living room cracked
but not bad will need to re-caulk the seam.
Diana Glupker
shook us < Holland
Brad
Easily felt in my house in Kokomo, Indiana. Characteristic back-and-forth shaking. Made some noise and shook stuff in my upstairs study…thought my cats were disturbing and moving stuff, but they were downstairs. Wrote down the time – 12:23pm.
Tim Wood
I live 6 miles southeast of battle creek where they say it’s center was and it lasted at least over a minute not seconds like they said. Was working in a 40×40 garage and had to run out of it cause it felt like it was coming down. I couldn’t imagine being In a 7 or 8 magnitude.
Carol Eisenhardt
We felt today’s quake in Attica Twp, MI. Wow!!!
Kathy Hensley
Felt it here South Haven Mi. Dog went crazy. Didn’t know what was going on.
Anthony Prusinski
My whole house shook and a wall in my bedroon is now craked so now at some point its going to need to be fixed and I live off of 3 mile and plainfield in G.R.
Talia
Felt it just south of M-20 in Shepherd as well, knew that felt like an earthquake. Let’s hope this is as close to the record as we ever get!
Pamela
I thought….. Wow this feels like an earth quake!
Leanne Williams
Pamela, What you felt was an Earthquake Tremor. They are not common in the State of Michigan. I have only felt a Tremor once before in Michigan & that was back in the early to mid 1980’s. The Earthquake Epi Center for that Tremor came from Kentucky. Where the Epi Center is for this Tremor I have no idea. All we can do is sit & wait for further information.
Gold
was felt in some parts of mills township, in ogemaw county.
Nancy Crowley
Felt in Sparta Mich. By Long Lake road. Our Doublewide shook walls floor, ceiling everything.
mwalden@live.com
Felt it in Lacota…
Al Capone
Thought the cops found me. Whew!
issabella
What did you do something yo this k the cops were after you???
Rich T.
Shook my house for about 40-45 seconds
Brian Davis
Felt it in Spring Lake, thought it was a low fling USCG helicopter. Lasted for 10 seconds.
Rose M De Boer
Can you hear an earthquake if you are outside? Didn’t feel any shaking but there was a sound like a big jet taking off at GR airport and heading our way. Then the sound was gone. Live by Green Lake in Allegan County.
Will Mishler
Felt it in Burr Oak, MI. My house shook like a big truck went by, but it didn’t fade out quickly, and lasted about 45 seconds or so. When I saw it was a quake on the news it answered just what i felt at about 12:25pm.
Dan Wilks
Felt quake at 12:24 south of Whitehall Mi. Shook the whole house for about 5 seconds. Blocks separated from mortar at northwest corner of house. Crazy stuff !!!!!!!
Diana Moomey
We live in Sparta and it shook our house. Really a weird feeling
Ann
We felt earthquake 2 1/2 miles south of Winn MI. Sliding glass doors shook and glass ware in china cabinet, the floor I thought someone hit our house with a car at first.
Rob Sharrock
i live in lowell michigan and i was outside sitting out on my deck when the windows were shaking on my mobile home. but no damages and or injuries reported.
DJ
Stopped waiting to turn left on Westnedge in Portage, MI… thought someone had started pushing the car violently back and forth or a fleet of semi trucks must be whizzing past me at a high rate of speed… of course it was neither of those.
chrissy
i felt it and i am on 60th and division in grand rapids mi, my boyfriend though i was crazy little did he know, he called me about an hour later and said hey babe guess what you’re not crazy lol
Jon
My house shook briefly thinking it might be a really strong wind gust. It wasn’t that windy so it remained a mystery until I read this article. I live 18 miles north of Big Rapids in Hersey, MI.
Lee Ritzema
Our trailer shook as we were watching a movie with the girls. We live in Ravenna north of grand rapids. That’s quite a ways from Scott’s Michigan. I’ve never actually felt one before I don’t believe.
Chaos
Barely felt it in Jenison, Michigan, 60+ miles away.
I was watching a TV show through my surround system and started hearing a low frequency rumbling and thought, that is not coming from my subwoofer ?
Then the glass doors in the cabinets in my living room started to vibrate with an audible sound and I got up to see what was going on outside or if a tank was driving down my road, LOL!!
Forgot about it even happening until a few hours later when someone at the pizza shop asked me if I felt the earthquake!!
Michelle Taylor
It would not surprise me if was from fracting…
Deanna
Allendale Michigan shook my chair windows rattled and it made a loud rumbling sound at the same time.
Nichole
Felt it all the way from Appleton, WI!!!
Kelly & Michael Cantrell
Felt it in Three Rivers , MI felt like our apartment was gonna fall through, windows and shelves shook. Lasted about a minute
Sue Wierenga
Visiting the MSU campus in East Lansing and felt it.
M. Rosenbaum
Felt it here in Bainbridge Twp….six miles south of Watervliet, Mich.
Elaine Stevens
New Era Michigan. The pictures shook on my walls. Dishes oin cupboard rattled. Very frightening. Oceana County. Also felt on Holton Michigan.
Darlene Ball
I felt it in Saginaw County and heard a thump.
Anthony
I felt my house shake here in sheridan
Mark
I was wiggled awake in Byron center, bad dream? Did I have a seizier? Nope just a rare michigan quake. I’m glad I’m not crazy :-)
Justin
I feel bad after reading the Michigan thing. Glad everyone is Okay 😄
Anja Wigand
