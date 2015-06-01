1 hospitalized, 1 escapes through window at Kalamazoo Township apartment fire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An apartment fire sent one person to the hospital, and another jumping from a second-story window early Monday morning.

It happened at the Kendall Manor Apartments in Kalamazoo Township just before 6:00 a.m.  The fire marshal says the person who escaped through the window did not suffer injuries that required treatment at a hospital.  A second person was hospitalized with what were described as minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

