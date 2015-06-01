1 hospitalized, 1 escapes through window at Kalamazoo Township apartment fire
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An apartment fire sent one person to the hospital, and another jumping from a second-story window early Monday morning.
It happened at the Kendall Manor Apartments in Kalamazoo Township just before 6:00 a.m. The fire marshal says the person who escaped through the window did not suffer injuries that required treatment at a hospital. A second person was hospitalized with what were described as minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
3 comments
Phyliss
you need to report the right information, the young man sent to the hospital , has serious conditions and is in a coma. jSO MINOR INJURIES IS SO FAR OFF BASE, ITS UNREAL. DID ANYONE BOTHER TO VERIFY THIS? He was found at the scene unresponsive. that alone is not minor.
macdoctor56
He passed away today, his family took him off life .support.
macdoctor56
Great job on the reporting, did you get your journalism degree from bazooka.