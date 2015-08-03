Race planned to benefit Special Olympics athletes in Michigan

Posted 6:43 PM, August 3, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WALKER, Mich.--There's a race to benefit the nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes in Michigan happening next week.

The third annual Medaling Monkey 5k Walk/Run is set for Tuesday, August 11th at Millennium Park. Of the nearly 20,000 athletes, more than 1,200 are in Kent and Barry Counties.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Area 11 (Greater Grand Rapids) Special Olympics athletes.

It costs $30 to run, but make sure to sign up quickly--t-shirts aren't guaranteed after August 4th. You can sign up here.

Registration takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on race day. The race begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s