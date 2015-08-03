Race planned to benefit Special Olympics athletes in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich.--There's a race to benefit the nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes in Michigan happening next week.

The third annual Medaling Monkey 5k Walk/Run is set for Tuesday, August 11th at Millennium Park. Of the nearly 20,000 athletes, more than 1,200 are in Kent and Barry Counties.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Area 11 (Greater Grand Rapids) Special Olympics athletes.

It costs $30 to run, but make sure to sign up quickly--t-shirts aren't guaranteed after August 4th. You can sign up here.

Registration takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on race day. The race begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.