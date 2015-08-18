× Kalamazoo murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The suspect in a Kalamazoo murder has been arrested in Las Vegas.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, George Mack was arrested about 6:30pm eastern time as he walked out of a drug store in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is currently lodged at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Kalamazoo.

Mack is wanted for the murder of Edward Bell on August 9 in the 1300 block of Rose Street in Kalamazoo. It is believed Bell was protecting his sister who had been in an abusive relationship with Mack in the past.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the arrest of Mack in Vegas.

We’ll have more details as they become available.