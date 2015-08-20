VIDEO: WMU awards football scholarship to Mattawan native

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trevor Sweeney was a star on the football field at Mattawan High School before deciding to walk on to the program at Western Michigan. He’s become a key special teams player for the Broncos, with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in his first two years.

Now he’ll be making plays on scholarship.

Trevor’s mom talked to FOX 17 Thursday evening.

"I feel like he’s living his dream... he really is," said Nancy Sweeney

Nancy said her son's love for football began at the age of 8 and never stopped.

"I just really admire his dedication," she continued.

In true P.J. Fleck fashion, WMU's head coach attached a scholarship offer to a football during an onside kick drill at practice this week -- and made sure Sweeney recovered the ball.

It's a moment in time his mom can't stop watching.

"I’m not only proud of what he’s accomplished I’m proud of the person that he is..he’s a great kid."

Trevor Sweeney and the Broncos open their season on September 4 against Michigan State University at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.